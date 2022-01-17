UP elections 2022: Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap

Image: Stills from the videos

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, it is a battle of rap for Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan and singer Neha Singh Rathore. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s member of parliament, Ravi Kishan, on Saturday, released a song as a way to woo voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

When the BJP MP from Gorakhpur constituency released his song, little did he know that the same tactic would be used against him by Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore who raised questions on the present state government by releasing her version of a rap song.

Kishan’s rap song’s lyrics were all about praising the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. Through his lyrics, he aimed at talking about how UP has everything from good roads to criminals in the jail, no Covid, et al.

As a counter to Kishan’s song that he released, Rathore released her version of a rap song on Sunday. Taking a dig at the actor-turned-politician, as well as the present state government, Rathore titled her song ‘UP mai ka ba’, meaning, 'What is there in UP?'

The singer went on to criticize CM’s Yogi’s government in the state, raising issues such as the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the pandemic situation in UP and how the state government fought it, and also the unfortunate Hathras incident.

One of the lines from her rap songs, written about the Covid-19 scenario in the state, translates to how lakhs of people were killed due to Coid-19 while the corpses were thrown in Ganga and dogs were snatching the shrouds.

Furthermore, in her song, Rathore goes on indirectly questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Lakhimpur incident wherein a BJP minister’s son allegedly ran his SUV over four farmers. Through the lines, she says that the son of the minister has an attitude and runs his car over the farmers, further questioning the ‘Chaukidar’ over who is responsible for it. Rathore concluded her song with Kishan’s famous dialogue ‘Zindagi Jhand Ba, Fir Bhi Ghamand Ba’.

The Assembly elections in UP will be contested in seven phases for a total of 403 seats. The state will cast its vote on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 27, March 03 and March 07. The results of of the Assembly elections will be declared on March 10.