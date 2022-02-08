  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: SP promises interest-free loans for farmers by 2025, 33% jobs reservation for women

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said all farmers would receive free irrigation power, interest-free loans, insurance, and pension arrangements if they formed a government in the state.

    UP Election 2022: SP promises interest-free loans for farmers by 2025, 33% jobs reservation for women
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The document is named 'Samajwadi Vachan Patra', with a tag line 'Satya vachan, atoot vaada' (word of honour, unbroken promise). 

    While addressing the press, Yadav said, he recalls, when SP, back in 2012, released its manifesto, and then SP formed the government. They called a meeting of all departments as promised in the document and fulfilled all promises. We will use this document as a manifesto 'Satya vachan, atoot vaada' for 2022.  

    Yadav added our government would provide the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all the crops. Sugarcane farmers will receive payments in 15 days, and they will form a corpus for this if necessary. He further added all farmers would receive free irrigation power, interest-free loans, insurance, and pension arrangements if they formed a government in the state. Following the Aam Aadmi Party, Akhilesh Yadav has included 300 free units of electricity in his manifesto for farmers. Also, the manifesto promises compensation of Rs 25 lakh to those who died in the farmers' movement.

    An Urban Employment Guarantee Act will be brought along the lines of MGNREGS, Yadav said. Further, there would be 33 per cent of the reservation to women in government jobs, including the police department. 

    The manifesto includes free education for girls from primary classes until post-graduation under the 'Kanya Vidhya Dhan' scheme. This scheme will be relaunched under which girls completing their class 12th board exam will get a one-time amount of Rs 36,000. 

    Yadav stated that the 'Samajwadi Pension' would be reintroduced, under which elderly people, needy women, and families in the below poverty line (BPL) category will receive Rs 18,000 per year. Yadav claimed nearly one crore families would benefit from this scheme. 

    Before the UP Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav promised that his government would establish the Samajwadi canteen if they came to power. Also, it will create 22 lakh direct jobs in the IT sector.

    Also Read:  UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP’s vote share declining

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Mamata urges citizens to vote for Akhilesh, asks not to fall for BJP's false promises

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers, more

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: SP's Sabhawati Shukla pitted against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
