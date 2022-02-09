UP Election 2022: Noida's DM urges citizens to 'vote as if lives depend on it'

Yathiraj urged citizens to vote in big numbers, noting that the region had a "very low" voting rate in the 2017 Assembly elections. He stated that the district, which has over 16 lakh registered voters across three seats, must set the 2017 "record straight" in 2022.

The high-stakes struggle for Uttar Pradesh has begun. And, before the first round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 10, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj urged citizens to vote "as if our lives and the planet depended on it because they do." Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes three assembly seats in Noida, Dadri, and Jewar, will vote in the first of seven phases of elections in the state on February 10.

Yathiraj urged citizens to vote in big numbers, noting that the region had a "very low" voting rate in the 2017 Assembly elections. He stated that the district, which has over 16 lakh registered voters across three seats, must set the 2017 "record straight" in 2022.

"Our district's voting percentage has been very low in recent elections. The vote percentage has not even reached 50% in the Noida assembly constituency. It might have been owing to a combination of reasons. This is our opportunity to set the record right," Yathiraj explained.

Yathiraj stated that election authorities in the district had done their utmost to ensure that all polling stations have the guaranteed minimum amenities, including a waiting room, clean drinking water, toilets, and voter support booths.

In a letter to the people of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Yathiraj stated that India is the world's greatest democracy and that the electoral process is the foundation of democracy. "The essential office in a democracy is the office of the citizen," he stated, emphasising the importance of elections and voting.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes three assembly seats in Noida, Dadri, and Jewar, will vote in the first of seven phases of elections in the state on February 10. Across the three seats, the district has around 16 lakh registered voters.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven stages beginning on February 10. The second phase will take place on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27, the sixth on March 3, and the final on March 7. The votes for Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly seats will be counted on March 10.

