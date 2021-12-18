  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Congress party's mega Amethi push, 10,000 cadre join Rahul-Priyanka's 'Pratigya Padyatra'

    The visit, coming ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, could prove to be a lifesaver for the Congressmen, in the district. 

    Team Newsable
    Amethi, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 3:39 PM IST
    After facing defeat in the last Uttar Pradesh elections, former Congress president and former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday sought to revive their party's electoral fortunes. The Gandhis are on a one-day tour of Amethi. The visit, coming ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, could prove to be a lifesaver for the Congressmen, in the district. 

    The district Congress unit left no stone unturned to make Rahul-Priyanka's programme a grand success. Amethi was once considered a Congress stronghold. But the Gandhi family had to face defeat twice. Rahul, who was the MP from Amethi three times, faced defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani in the General Elections 2019. However, there is still a feeling of affinity and love for the Gandhi family in Amethi. 

    At the same time, Rahul also tried to strengthen family relationships by providing rations, masks, sanitisers as well as medicines and oxygen concentrators during the Coronavirus period, treating Amethi as his family. Now Congress is struggling to make its place in the upcoming assembly elections in the state under the leadership of Priyanka. In such a situation, Rahul's arrival could provide a boost to Congress workers. Rahul and Priyanka took part in a 'Pratigya Padyatra' on Saturday in protest against the rising inflation.

    Rahul and Priyanka carried out the 'padyatra' from Jagdishpur in Amethi to Harimau in Sultanpur district to raise the banner of protest against the policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. On the instructions of Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, over an estimated 10,000 workers from all the assembly constituencies of the district were part of the 'padyatra'. On Thursday in Amethi, Congress spokespersons Dr Arvind Chaturvedi and Dr Narendra Mishra campaigned for the yatra. Along with this, more and more people were appealed to join the 'padyatra' through banners and posters.

    On Sunday, Priyanka will attend the Mahila Shakti Samvad rally with women at the Reform Club in Rae Bareli. Significantly, Rae Bareli is Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency. Priyanka's visit to Rae Bareli assumes importance after Aditi Singh, the former MLA from the seat joined of BJP. Priyanka will also organize Mahila Samvad rallies in various areas of the state to identify potential candidates in the respective areas following her announcement that 40 per cent tickets would be given to women candidates in the upcoming polls.

