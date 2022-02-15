  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah promises free gas, electricity if re-elected to power

    Shah said that the holi is on March 18, but would be celebrated on March 10. He added that the BJP government would win on March 10 and deliver free gas cylinders on Holi. "For the next five years, no farmer will have to pay electricity bills," Shah added. 

    UP Election 2022 Amit Shah promises free gas, electricity if re-elected to power adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced free electricity for five years to the farmers once BJP is re-elected to power.  While addressing a rally in Dibiyapur, Shah said that the holi is on March 18, the counting of votes will begin on March 10. He added that the BJP government would take office on March 10 and deliver free gas cylinders on Holi. "For the next five years, no farmer will have to pay electricity bills," Shah added. 

    Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah stated that the Samajwadi Party has been wiped out of the state following the first and second phases of elections.  The western Uttar Pradesh has laid the foundation for the BJP government. This majority should expand in the third phase, Shah said.  

    Shah stressed on COVID-19 vaccine, he said, when the Centre introduced vaccines in the country and urged each one to get vaccinated the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav spread misinformation regarding the vaccine. Shah added Yadav wandered around for 15-20 days, constantly tweeting, before secretly receiving the vaccine. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done his part to keep the general public safe, Shah added. During the pandemic, PM Modi provided free rations to 80 people across the country and 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh for two years. Shah lauded CM Yogi Adityanath and said the CM of UP during the Covid has kept the poor's stove alight by providing oil, salt, and pulses in addition to wheat. The single-phase Assembly elections in phase two of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded on Monday. The results will be out on March 10.

    Also Read | 'Yogi Adityanath wants to get me killed,' claims SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP’s vote share declining

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 94 percent users endorse Uniform Civil Code: Asianet Twitter Poll

    Over 94% users endorse Uniform Civil Code: Asianet Twitter Poll

    Those who looted Bihar are punished, says MP Sushil Modi on Lalu Yadav's conviction - ADT

    Those who looted Bihar are punished, says MP Sushil Modi on Lalu Yadav's conviction

    Punjab Election 2022 SAD BSP releases manifesto promises free electricity jobs to youth gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: SAD-BSP releases manifesto; promises free electricity, jobs to youth

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power

    Recent Stories

    Career CTET 2021 CBSE exam results details updates gcw

    CTET 2021: CBSE expected to announce results today; know all details

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    Football Champions League Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid - a look at the striker's record against former Clasico rivals

    Champions League: Messi vs Real Madrid - a look at the striker's record against former Clasico rivals

    Explained What is Lassa fever Know its symptoms other details gcw

    Explained: What is Lassa fever? Know its symptoms, other details

    Whats wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused RCB

    What's wrong with Urfi Javed? Why does she wear bizarre outfits? Netizens confused

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon