UP Election 2022: Amit Shah promises free gas, electricity if re-elected to power

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced free electricity for five years to the farmers once BJP is re-elected to power. While addressing a rally in Dibiyapur, Shah said that the holi is on March 18, the counting of votes will begin on March 10. He added that the BJP government would take office on March 10 and deliver free gas cylinders on Holi. "For the next five years, no farmer will have to pay electricity bills," Shah added.

Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah stated that the Samajwadi Party has been wiped out of the state following the first and second phases of elections. The western Uttar Pradesh has laid the foundation for the BJP government. This majority should expand in the third phase, Shah said.

Shah stressed on COVID-19 vaccine, he said, when the Centre introduced vaccines in the country and urged each one to get vaccinated the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav spread misinformation regarding the vaccine. Shah added Yadav wandered around for 15-20 days, constantly tweeting, before secretly receiving the vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done his part to keep the general public safe, Shah added. During the pandemic, PM Modi provided free rations to 80 people across the country and 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh for two years. Shah lauded CM Yogi Adityanath and said the CM of UP during the Covid has kept the poor's stove alight by providing oil, salt, and pulses in addition to wheat. The single-phase Assembly elections in phase two of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded on Monday. The results will be out on March 10.

