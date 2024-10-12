Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Diaspora Forum to host investor meet in Dubai on Sunday to showcase the state's growth & opportunities

    The UP Diaspora Forum is hosting an investor meet in Dubai on Sunday, followed by a grand diaspora meet at the Iranian Club Sports Complex. Around 1,000 people of UP origin will attend, with key guests including Ravindra Jaiswal, Pankaj Jaiswal, and Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Kindi. 

    UP Diaspora Forum to host investor meet in Dubai on Sunday to showcase the state's growth & opportunities
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Lucknow: The UP Diaspora Forum (UPDF), a network of NRIs from Uttar Pradesh, will host an investor meet at India Club in Dubai on Sunday. Following this, UP Connect—a Dubai-based community of Uttar Pradesh residents affiliated with the UPDF—will hold a grand diaspora meet at the auditorium of the Iranian Club Sports Complex.

    Also Read:CM Yogi Adityanath prays for prosperity at Gorakhnath Temple on Vijayadashami

    The event will be attended by approximately a thousand people of UP origin. Key participants from India include Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal as the chief guest, along with special guests UPDF Chairman Pankaj Jaiswal, former Minister of State Bhola Singh, Dr. Ashok Tiwari, and Suneet Rastogi. 

    Special guests of honor at the event will include Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Kindi, former Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Yogi Priyavrat Animesh. Invest UP, the state's official investment agency, is a key partner of the Dubai Investor Meet and UP Connect event.

    It is worth mentioning here that non-resident investors have expressed significant interest in the UPDF's Overseas Connect and its cultural platform, UP Connect. The entire non-resident UP community, inspired by the investment and development initiatives led by Prime Minister Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the state level, is eager to support their homeland. 

    Many, having established their success in the Gulf, are enthusiastic to hear about Uttar Pradesh's progress and success story.

    During the program, detailed discussions will take place on the numerous investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, along with the state's policies and CM Yogi Adityanath's investor-friendly approach. Invest UP will also deliver a presentation highlighting the state's promising environment for investors.

    During the program, renowned folk singer Deepak Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh will deliver a musical performance, while actress Kanchan Awasthi will present a dance recital. In addition, artists from Mathura will stage a grand Ramleela under the direction of Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi. The cultural showcase is expected to add vibrant energy to the event.

    Dr. Rajesh Aggarwal, Chairman of UP Connect; Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, General Secretary; Chandrashekhar Bhatia, Nadeem Zaidi, Humair Siddiqui, Anita Sachan, Imran Ahmed, Umendra, Praveen Chaturvedi, Amit Vardhan, Jaya Mehtani etc. are the main organizers of this program organized locally on the stage of GBF.

    Also Read: Yogi govt to organize Kumbh Conclave from Oct 25 to 27, to highlight vision for grand Maha Kumbh 2025

