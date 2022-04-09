Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CMO Twitter hack: Yogi govt promises stictest action

    In a brief statement, the CMO said that the hacking will be probed by cyber experts. The hackers had changed the name of the account and picture.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government has vowed to take the strictest action against those responsible for the hacking of the official Twitter account of the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath (CMOfficeUP) on Friday night.

    In a brief statement, the CMO said that the hacking will be probed by cyber experts.

    The hackers had changed the name of the account and picture. The miscreants posted suspicious tweets one after the other for over 40 minutes. Over 300 tweets were posted. Old tweets were deleted by the hackers. Thousands of unknown Twitter handles were tagged in the tweets.

    The handle was hacked around half past midnight. The account, which has over 40.53 lakh followers, was restored at 1:10 am. 

    The account has been recovered and the tweets are being cleared.

    To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also hacked in December last year. The hackers posted a tweet from the Twitter handle claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The hackers also wrote on the PM's handle that the government was officially distributing 500 BTC to all residents of the country.

