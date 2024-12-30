UP CM Yogi invites President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar to Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Sunday and invited her to attend the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. 
 

First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath also invited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena to the grand event.

As part of the invitation, CM Yogi presented dignitaries with special gifts, including a symbol featuring the Mahakumbh 2025 logo, a kalash (sacred urn), literature related to the event, a New Year table calendar and a diary.  

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reached New Delhi on Saturday. The Mahakumbh, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is drawing closer, and the Chief Minister has been actively reaching out to prominent personalities to ensure their participation. 

On Saturday, CM Yogi met former President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Mizoram Governor General VK Singh. Each of them received personalized invitations and mementos related to the Mahakumbh.  

On Sunday, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for their time through a post on his official handle on social media platform ‘X,’ sharing photographs of the meetings.  

With the event just weeks away, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified efforts to invite dignitaries and the general public from across the country, with the Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers personally leading the outreach campaigns in different states.

