UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders firm action against officials shielding wrongdoers

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed investigating officers to provide clear 'proven' or 'baseless' verdicts in corruption probes within the Irrigation and Water Resources Department. This move aims to eliminate ambiguity and expedite action against guilty officials, strengthening the state's 'Zero Tolerance Policy' on corruption.

As part of its ongoing crackdown on corruption under the 'Zero Tolerance Policy,' the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is intensifying efforts to hold officials accountable for negligence or misconduct. In this context, the CM has instructed investigating officers in the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to present clear and detailed findings in their reports on officials under investigation.

He has emphasized that terms like 'partially proved the allegations' should not be used, and instead, the report must clearly state whether the allegations are 'found correct' or 'found baseless' to facilitate prompt action against the guilty.

The Chief Minister issued the directive following a recent review meeting where an investigating officer presented a report on departmental and disciplinary actions against negligent officials, using the term "partially proved the allegations."

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction, stating that such wording appears to shield the guilty and is not specified in the departmental guidelines. He warned that any investigating officer using such language in the future would face strict action.

In the meeting, CM Yogi instructed that investigation reports must indicate whether charges are 'proven' or 'baseless' to ensure accountability. This step is expected to accelerate long-pending actions against guilty officials due to the language used.

