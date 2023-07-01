UP bus conductor loses job after video of him having sex with female passenger in moving bus goes viral

A shocking incident unfolds on an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus as a conductor engages in a sexual act with a young woman, captured on video and shared widely on social media. The regional transport authority takes swift action, terminating the contract of the conductor

In a shocking incident aboard a Hathras Depot roadways bus en route to Lucknow, a conductor was caught engaging in a sexual act with a young woman, which was captured on video and later went viral on social media. The disturbing video shows the conductor and the woman hidden under blankets in the back seat of the bus, indulging in their illicit activities.

Multiple passengers witnessed the misconduct and started recording the incident as evidence. When confronted, the operator became agitated and engaged in a heated argument with the passenger who filmed the act. Local reports indicate that this incident occurred approximately 10 days ago.

After the video gained widespread attention online, the Assistant Regional Manager (ARM) of the regional transport authority took immediate action and terminated the contracts of both the driver and conductor involved. The video footage played a vital role in this swift decision.

Shashirani, the ARM of Hathras Depot, confirmed the approximate timeline of the video, which prompted the authorities to take prompt action based on a passenger's complaint. A thorough investigation is currently underway to gather more details about the incident.

Although the video does not provide specific information regarding the exact location, one passenger mentioned that the Alambagh bus stand would be reached in approximately half an hour. This suggests that the incident likely occurred in the vicinity of Lucknow. The authorities are treating the passenger's complaint seriously and ensuring that appropriate measures are taken to address the situation.

