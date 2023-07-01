Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP bus conductor loses job after video of him having sex with female passenger in moving bus goes viral

    A shocking incident unfolds on an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus as a conductor engages in a sexual act with a young woman, captured on video and shared widely on social media. The regional transport authority takes swift action, terminating the contract of the conductor

    UP bus conductor loses job after video of him having sex with female passenger in moving bus goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 9:15 PM IST

    In a shocking incident aboard a Hathras Depot roadways bus en route to Lucknow, a conductor was caught engaging in a sexual act with a young woman, which was captured on video and later went viral on social media. The disturbing video shows the conductor and the woman hidden under blankets in the back seat of the bus, indulging in their illicit activities.

    Multiple passengers witnessed the misconduct and started recording the incident as evidence. When confronted, the operator became agitated and engaged in a heated argument with the passenger who filmed the act. Local reports indicate that this incident occurred approximately 10 days ago.

    After the video gained widespread attention online, the Assistant Regional Manager (ARM) of the regional transport authority took immediate action and terminated the contracts of both the driver and conductor involved. The video footage played a vital role in this swift decision.

    Shashirani, the ARM of Hathras Depot, confirmed the approximate timeline of the video, which prompted the authorities to take prompt action based on a passenger's complaint. A thorough investigation is currently underway to gather more details about the incident.

    Although the video does not provide specific information regarding the exact location, one passenger mentioned that the Alambagh bus stand would be reached in approximately half an hour. This suggests that the incident likely occurred in the vicinity of Lucknow. The authorities are treating the passenger's complaint seriously and ensuring that appropriate measures are taken to address the situation.

    Manipur Violence: No bifurcation, No separate administration... Must find 'middle path to peace', say experts

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 9:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    India holds border talks with Myanmar amid Manipur violence

    India holds border talks with Myanmar amid Manipur violence

    23 days and 17 sittings Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20 gcw

    23 days and 17 sittings: Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20

    Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely

    Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely

    Cannot share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu for now, Karnataka tells Centre

    Cannot share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu for now, Karnataka tells Centre

    Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh deletes Twitter spat with Kuki users

    Manipur CM Biren Singh gets into Twitter spat with Kuki users, then deletes

    Recent Stories

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 10 easy steps! ADC EIA

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 7 easy steps!

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life vma eai

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life

    Teenagers include these hobbies in your routine for adopting creative lifestyle ADC EIA

    Teenagers, include these hobbies in your routine for adopting creative lifestyle

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon