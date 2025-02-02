Union minister Suresh Gopi suggests upper castes should manage tribal affairs, CK Janu calls it "derogatory"

New Delhi: Union Minister Suresh Gopi sparked controversy by suggesting that upper castes should manage the Tribal Affairs Department, believing it would contribute to the upliftment of tribal communities. He opined that if a Brahmin or Naidu were to manage the department, it would see progress and advocated for democratic changes, citing his own desire to handle the department in the past.

During an election campaign meeting in Delhi, Suresh Gopi also emphasized that simply discussing Kerala's needs isn't enough. He pointed out that budget allocations are sector-specific and argued that Kerala should focus on effectively utilizing the funds allocated to it, rather than complaining. Referring to the recent national budget, Gopi noted that it did not differentiate between states like Bihar and Kerala, stressing that it aligns with India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He expressed optimism about the future, asserting that the current budget plays a significant role in achieving that vision.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, Gopi voiced his hope for the BJP to win 71 seats, underscoring the party's hard-fought victory in Thrissur as a crucial starting point.

However, his remarks on Tribal Affairs Department has sparked controversy. Many criticized the minister, including tribal leader CK Janu, who strongly condemned Gopi’s remarks, calling them derogatory and accusing him of failing to grasp the realities of the situation. Speaking to Asianet News, Janu questioned why there is a push to return power to the upper castes, who have historically held control. She raised concerns about the potential for discrimination, pointing out that Gopi’s words seemed to suggest that backward communities should not be allowed to progress.

In her response to the Union Minister’s statement, CK Janu emphasized that such views, especially coming from a Union Minister, cannot be ignored. She accused Gopi of being an "upper-caste fascist" and criticized the continued dominance of upper-caste individuals and their mindset, which, she argued, had not led to significant change in India.

Janu questioned whether Gopi’s remarks were rooted in fear that the rise of marginalized tribal communities might threaten the established power structures. "Bringing the most marginalized people into the mainstream is a democratic courtesy," she added, stressing that such inclusion is vital for true progress.

