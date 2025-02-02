Union minister Suresh Gopi suggests upper castes should manage tribal affairs, CK Janu calls it "derogatory"

Union Minister Suresh Gopi's suggestion that upper castes should manage the Tribal Affairs Department sparked backlash. Tribal leader CK Janu condemned his remarks, accusing him of fostering discrimination and hindering tribal progress.

Union minister Suresh Gopi suggests upper castes should manage tribal affairs, CK Janu calls it "derogatory" dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Minister Suresh Gopi sparked controversy by suggesting that upper castes should manage the Tribal Affairs Department, believing it would contribute to the upliftment of tribal communities. He opined that if a Brahmin or Naidu were to manage the department, it would see progress and advocated for democratic changes, citing his own desire to handle the department in the past. 

During an election campaign meeting in Delhi, Suresh Gopi also emphasized that simply discussing Kerala's needs isn't enough. He pointed out that budget allocations are sector-specific and argued that Kerala should focus on effectively utilizing the funds allocated to it, rather than complaining. Referring to the recent national budget, Gopi noted that it did not differentiate between states like Bihar and Kerala, stressing that it aligns with India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He expressed optimism about the future, asserting that the current budget plays a significant role in achieving that vision.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, Gopi voiced his hope for the BJP to win 71 seats, underscoring the party's hard-fought victory in Thrissur as a crucial starting point.

However, his remarks on Tribal Affairs Department has sparked controversy. Many criticized the minister, including tribal leader CK Janu, who strongly condemned Gopi’s remarks, calling them derogatory and accusing him of failing to grasp the realities of the situation. Speaking to Asianet News, Janu questioned why there is a push to return power to the upper castes, who have historically held control. She raised concerns about the potential for discrimination, pointing out that Gopi’s words seemed to suggest that backward communities should not be allowed to progress.

In her response to the Union Minister’s statement, CK Janu emphasized that such views, especially coming from a Union Minister, cannot be ignored. She accused Gopi of being an "upper-caste fascist" and criticized the continued dominance of upper-caste individuals and their mindset, which, she argued, had not led to significant change in India. 

Janu questioned whether Gopi’s remarks were rooted in fear that the rise of marginalized tribal communities might threaten the established power structures. "Bringing the most marginalized people into the mainstream is a democratic courtesy," she added, stressing that such inclusion is vital for true progress.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police anr

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket dmn

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket

Another RG Kar SHOCKER! MBBS student found hanging in hospital quarters; probe on anr

Another RG Kar SHOCKER! MBBS student found hanging in hospital quarters; probe on

PM Modi refutes AAP claims, assures no slums in delhi will be demolished anr

PM Modi refutes AAP’s claims, assures no slums in Delhi will be demolished; welfare schemes will continue

Gujarat: Five dead as bus carrying 48 passengers falls into 130-foot gorge near Saputara anr

Gujarat: Five dead as bus carrying 48 passengers falls into 130-foot gorge near Saputara

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase? gcw

8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase?

8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

Valentine's Day : 8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup dmn

"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more gcw

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police anr

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon