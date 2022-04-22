Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar privileged to welcome UK PM Boris Johnson

Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the UK PM and conveyed greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday received the Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson who landed in Delhi after visiting Gujarat on day one of his two-day visit to India.

After receiving him, Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on his twitter, “On behalf of PM Narendra Modi and all my colleagues in the Government, I was privileged to welcome PM of United Kingdom Boris Johnson in Delhi.”

On the second day of his visit to India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday met with PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar in Delhi. He also held delegation-level talks with PM Modi. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

India and the UK are working on a Free Trade Agreement. We’ve decided that we will work towards concluding the FTA by the end of this year, PM Modi said.

The UK is creating an India-specific open general export licence, reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement, British PM Boris Johnson said.