Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024

    Nitin Gadkari unveils GPS-based toll system plans by March, aiming to ease congestion. Projects include automatic toll collection via number plate recognition. Ambitious vision targets India's road infrastructure rivalling America's in 5 years, emphasizing decongestion and safety.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, has unveiled plans to introduce a GPS-based toll collection system across the country by March next year, aiming to revolutionize highway toll plazas and alleviate traffic congestion.

    Gadkari outlined the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies during an address on Wednesday stating the implementation of GPS-based toll systems, within existing highway toll plazas. The primary objective is to streamline traffic flow and implement a dynamic fee structure that corresponds precisely to the distance travelled by drivers on highways.

    Rs 1,132 crore road: Connecting India with Myanmar

    Additionally, he highlighted the successful execution of two pilot projects involving automatic number plate recognition systems. These projects facilitate seamless toll collection by leveraging automatic number plate reader cameras, eliminating the need for vehicles to halt at toll checkpoints on highways.

    Alongside technological advancements, Gadkari emphasized a significant investment of 1.5-2 lakh crore rupees in constructing highways spanning less than 1000 km through a partnership between the private sector and the government.

    Nitin Gadkari unveils world's 1st prototype of BS-6 ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle'

    Indian roads will compete with US roads within next 5 years

    Gadkari's ambitious vision extends further, as he envisions India's road infrastructure rivalling that of America's within the next five years. In an interview featured in the Manorama Year Book - 2024, Gadkari conveyed the government's commitment to decongesting metro areas, reducing travel time, and curbing road accidents through strategic infrastructure development.

    Expressing confidence in India's potential, Gadkari lauded the nation's achievement of setting seven world records in road construction. He asserted, "The road network of our country will match the quality of America's roads in every aspect within five years."

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fake developed using AI Amul reacts to Sharam naam ki cheese viral picture gcw

    'Fake, developed using AI...': Amul reacts to 'Sharam naam ki cheese' viral picture

    Airlines charge exorbitant fares to Kerala from Delhi for Christmas-New Year anr

    Airlines charge exorbitant fares to Kerala from Delhi for Christmas-New Year

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products vkp

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products

    Kerala: Token services introduced for public in Thrissur city police stations rkn

    Kerala: Token services introduced for public in Thrissur city police stations

    Private buses hike ticket rates to Kerala for Christmas-New Year travel season anr

    Private buses hike ticket rates to Kerala for Christmas-New Year travel season

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa have no desire to join Bollywood? Here's what he revealed SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa have no desire to join Bollywood? Here's what he revealed

    Fake developed using AI Amul reacts to Sharam naam ki cheese viral picture gcw

    'Fake, developed using AI...': Amul reacts to 'Sharam naam ki cheese' viral picture

    Dunki REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan's film 'mindblowing' or 'boring'? Read these mixed tweets RBA

    'Dunki' REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan's film 'mindblowing' or 'boring'? Read these mixed tweets

    Airlines charge exorbitant fares to Kerala from Delhi for Christmas-New Year anr

    Airlines charge exorbitant fares to Kerala from Delhi for Christmas-New Year

    Viral Video: Rahul Dravid's son takes internet by storm with exquisite cover drives; reminds fans of The Wall snt

    Viral Video: Rahul Dravid's son takes internet by storm with elegant cover drives; reminds fans of 'The Wall'

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon