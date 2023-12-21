Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024

Nitin Gadkari unveils GPS-based toll system plans by March, aiming to ease congestion. Projects include automatic toll collection via number plate recognition. Ambitious vision targets India's road infrastructure rivalling America's in 5 years, emphasizing decongestion and safety.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, has unveiled plans to introduce a GPS-based toll collection system across the country by March next year, aiming to revolutionize highway toll plazas and alleviate traffic congestion.

Gadkari outlined the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies during an address on Wednesday stating the implementation of GPS-based toll systems, within existing highway toll plazas. The primary objective is to streamline traffic flow and implement a dynamic fee structure that corresponds precisely to the distance travelled by drivers on highways.



Additionally, he highlighted the successful execution of two pilot projects involving automatic number plate recognition systems. These projects facilitate seamless toll collection by leveraging automatic number plate reader cameras, eliminating the need for vehicles to halt at toll checkpoints on highways.

Alongside technological advancements, Gadkari emphasized a significant investment of 1.5-2 lakh crore rupees in constructing highways spanning less than 1000 km through a partnership between the private sector and the government.



Gadkari's ambitious vision extends further, as he envisions India's road infrastructure rivalling that of America's within the next five years. In an interview featured in the Manorama Year Book - 2024, Gadkari conveyed the government's commitment to decongesting metro areas, reducing travel time, and curbing road accidents through strategic infrastructure development.

Expressing confidence in India's potential, Gadkari lauded the nation's achievement of setting seven world records in road construction. He asserted, "The road network of our country will match the quality of America's roads in every aspect within five years."