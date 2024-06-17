Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calls meeting to review Manipur situation; check details

    The violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts protesting the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then, over 220 people from both Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel, have been killed.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to review the security situation in Manipur on Monday (June 17), amidst ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the state for over a year. It is reportedly said that the high-level meeting will include senior officials from the central and state governments, as well as other security forces.

    On Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met with the Home minister to discuss the situation in the Northeastern state.

    The violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts protesting the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then, over 220 people from both Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel, have been killed.

    The Meitei community makes up about 53 percent of Manipur's population and resides mainly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and live primarily in the hill districts.

    On June 10, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the continued violence in Manipur. Addressing RSS trainees in Nagpur, he noted, "Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence."

    Bhagwat stressed the need to prioritize resolving the situation in Manipur, urging a focus beyond election rhetoric to address the nation's problems.

