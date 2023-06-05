Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls on Archbishop Thazhath in Kochi; Read Details

Kochi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a special meeting with Mar Andrews Thazhath, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Thrissur on Sunday in Kochi.

According to reports, the meeting was held at the Courtyard of Marriot Hotel near the Kochi Airport while returning from an event at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. It is reported that the meeting with Mar Andrews, who is also the CBCI president, was arranged as per Amit Shah's request in the context of the conflict in Manipur.

Amit Shah arrived in Kerala for the silver jubilee celebration of Kochi Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and to inaugurate research centers at Amritapuri in Kochi. As part of Silver Jubilee celebrations, Amrita Hospital announced that it will implement a free treatment assistance scheme worth Rs 25 crore. State Health Minister Veena George and Agriculture Minister P Prasad also participated in the event.

Amit Shah stated during the programme that the Narendra Modi administration has made significant reforms to the health sector over the past nine years. Numerous programmes have enhanced access to healthcare, and the country now has 648 medical colleges, increasing the number of medical seats available. According to Amit Shah, the nation's Covid-era immunisation effort has become a model for the rest of the globe.

The Union Home Minister said that whenever he comes to Kerala, he feels very peaceful and happy. He said that he has met Amma many times in his life and each time he has gained new consciousness and energy from her. Shah said that Amma has given her love, affection and energy to crores of people all over the world. "Amma has infused the feeling of consciousness, energy and eternal peace in the true sense in the lives of everyone who meets her."

Shah said that he has come here to commermorate the good works done by Amma. He said that Amma's contribution in the fields of religion, tradition, culture and service in the last five decades has brought laurels to our Sanatanculture in the whole world. The Union Home Minister said that Amma has given a new dimension and introduction to India's Sanatan culture and tradition by highlighting their good aspects across the whole world.

