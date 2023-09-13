Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit

    During the cabinet meeting, it was also decided that an additional 75 lakh free LPG connections would be provided to women under the Ujjwala scheme over the next three years.

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 13) convened and passed a resolution extending its congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful outcome of the G20 summit, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the resolution during the cabinet meeting, applauding PM Modi's leadership and the effective organization of the G20 summit. Minister Thakur emphasized that India's growing diplomatic strength was showcased by the unanimous approval of the New Delhi declaration.

    Thakur pointed out that India's efforts to make the G20 a more inclusive forum, demonstrated by the African Union's participation, were significant achievements. He stressed that the G20 summit reaffirmed India's role as the voice of the global south, underscoring the country's accomplishments in the global arena.

    Additionally, he credited PM Modi with the concept of the global biofuel alliance, a pioneering initiative that garnered international acclaim.

    During the cabinet meeting, it was also decided that an additional 75 lakh free LPG connections would be provided to women under the Ujjwala scheme over the next three years.

     

    Furthermore, the cabinet approved the commencement of Phase 3 of the e-courts project, allocating a budget of Rs 7,210 crore for its implementation. This phase of the project is a collaborative effort between the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, and the eCommittee of the Supreme Court of India.

