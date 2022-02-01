  • Facebook
    Ukraine border issue: India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council

    The United Nations Security Council convened on Monday to examine the Ukraine crisis. Russia, a permanent and veto-wielding member, requested a procedural vote to determine if the open meeting should occur.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
    India abstained from a procedural vote in the United Nations Security Council on Monday, ahead of a meeting to review the situation on the Ukraine border. Additionally, during a discussion on the Ukraine issue at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, India urged for "diplomatic engagement".  T S Tirumurti, India's UN envoy, stated at the high table, "I renew our demand for the peaceful settlement of the crisis via earnest and persistent diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all sides are met through constructive conversation."

    The United Nations Security Council convened on Monday to examine the Ukraine crisis. Russia, a permanent and veto-wielding member, requested a procedural vote to determine if the open meeting should occur. Russia and China voted no, while India, Gabon, and Kenya abstained. The meeting was approved by all ten Council members, including Norway, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Brazil, and Mexico.

    The meeting could not take place until the Council had nine yes votes. A vote approved the meeting on the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border of ten Council members. Russia is said to have massed an estimated 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, prompting the West to issue increasingly strident warnings that Moscow plans to invade. Russia has long rejected any intention of invading Ukraine.

    On the other hand, Moscow is asking that NATO vow never to allow Ukraine to join the military alliance and cease deploying NATO armaments near Russian borders and withdraw its soldiers from Eastern Europe. The United States and NATO have rejected Russia's requests but have not ruled out further discussions to resolve Moscow's security concerns and relieve the tension.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
