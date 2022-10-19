Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK city police to use tuk-tuks to fight against crime; netizens react

    The tuk-tuks will be used as 'safe spaces' where crimes can be reported, assistance sought, and crime prevention advice is given, according to Gwent Police. Officers and ambassadors will use the tuk-tuks to patrol parks, walkways, and other public spaces "day and night."
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Police officers worldwide use high-powered speed vehicles to help them fight crime. In an unusual move, however, UK police have added tuk-tuks to their fleet.

    Gwent Police, a Wales county, has purchased four of the three-wheelers for use in Newport and Abergavenny, both in Monmouthshire.

    Officers and ambassadors will use the tuk-tuks to patrol parks, walkways, and other public spaces "day and night." The tuk-tuks' top speed has been set at 55 kilometres per

    hour.

    According to Gwent Police, the tuk-tuks will be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, assistance sought, and crime prevention advice is given.

    "They were on display at our Behind the Badge day, allowing residents to see them up close and learn more about how they will be used," Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey told the BBC.

    "The feedback was overwhelmingly positive," he added, "with parents telling officers that it would make them feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out late, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight."

     

     

    Mahindra Electric is a partner in the Gwent Police Department's initiative to use tuk-tuks, also known as e-rickshaws in India. "Autos have been used as public transportation in the past, but Gwent police have different plans for them now. They want electric vehicles to be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, assistance sought, and crime prevention advice is given. We are honoured to be a part of such a noble endeavour," Mahindra Electric posted in a tweet.

    Following the news, here's how netizens react: 

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
