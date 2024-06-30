Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ugly face of Mamata's rule’: Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in Bengal (WATCH)

    A disturbing video has surfaced from Laxmikantpur in North Dinajpur, West Bengal, capturing a brutal assault that has ignited a storm of controversy. In the viral footage, a man identified as Tajemul, alias 'JCB', is seen viciously beating a woman and a man with a stick. 

    Ugly face of Mamata Banerjee rule Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in West Bengal watch gcw
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

     A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing a man mercilessly thrashing a woman with a bundle of sticks in public view. The assault, captured in the video, shows the woman being repeatedly struck until she is barely conscious and unable to resist. Shockingly, onlookers present at the scene do not intervene to help the victims.

    In the viral footage, a man identified as Tajemul, alias 'JCB', is seen viciously beating a woman and a man with a stick. The incident has drawn sharp criticism as the woman accuses Tajemul, a close associate of TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman, of the assault. 

    In the footage, Tajemul can also be seen viciously attacking a second man who was laying on the ground after attacking the woman. Reports suggest that the incident occurred during an 'Insaf Sabha' organized by Tajemul, reminiscent of a Taliban-style 'quick justice' forum. 

    BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to condemn the incident, placing blame on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

     "This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal," Malviya added in his tweet, echoing sentiments of growing concern over political violence in the state.  He accused the TMC of condoning such violence, pointing to a broader breakdown of law and order under their governance. 

    The BJP's outcry comes amidst escalating tensions between the two major parties in West Bengal. Just days ago, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari raised another case of violence against a woman BJP worker allegedly by TMC supporters in Cooch Behar district. 

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 6:12 PM IST
