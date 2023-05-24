Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country'

    Addressing the media after the meeting, Thackeray said that the Centre should be called opposition instead of the opposition parties being called opposition since they are against democracy and the Constitution.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (May 24) assured support to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Parliament over the ordinance brought in by the Centre on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

    "We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against Democracy and Constitution," Thackeray said.

    Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal said that Thackeray has promised that they will support the Delhi government in the Parliament and if the ordinance does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power.

    On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance. 

    The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of service.

    The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
