Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

Social media platforms have been told to proactively and immediately remove any and all content that seems to encourage or glorify or justify Udaipur-resident Kanhaiya Lal's murder.

Udaipur remains tense days after the brutal beheading of Kanhaiya Lal by two fundamentalists who made a video confessing to their crime and provoking others to carry out similar acts for insulting their faith. Even though a majority section of the population has strongly opposed and condemned the barbarity displayed in Udaipur, there is a fringe that endorses it on social media platforms. Now, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken up this matter with platforms.

Social media accounts, which prop up as quickly as they are pulled down, have been spewing hate and endorsing the actions of Ghouse Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Attari. They have been hailed as 'heroes' as seen in this now-suspended Twitter account.

Advisory to social media platforms

In the wake of the Udaipur murder, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has written to all social media platforms to take action against all social media handles and accounts glorifying or justifying Kanhaiya's killing.

In a notice sent by Rakesh Maheshwari, Group Coordinator (Cyber Law) at MEITY, the social media platforms have been reminded of their obligation of due diligence, safety and trust, and told to proactively and immediately remove any and all content that seems to encourage or glorify or justify the murder.

The directives have been issued to ensure that there is no incitement and disruption of public order and to restore peace and harmony.

Pakistan connection is unmissable

Kanhaiya's murderers are believed to be associated with the Pakistan-based extremist religious group Dawat-e-Islami from Atar. The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Udaipur murder, is also examining the possible involvement of certain outfits funded from across the border to stoke tensions.

It is evident that certain vested interests have been trying to keep the controversy over Nupur Sharma's comments about Prophet Mohammad alive through organised social media campaigns and propaganda videos. In recent times, the Union government has cracked the whip on such entities.

Some months ago, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had blocked 16 YouTube news channels for spreading fake news in India related to national security, communal harmony and public order. This included six channels from Pakistan.

Muslim community stands against hate

Prominent Muslim groups and leaders have come out openly against the fundamentalist ideology and elements that threaten to disturb peace in the society.

Groups like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind have issued statements condemning the murder and reiterated that such acts were against the principles of Islam.

Appealing to community members not to take the law into their hands, Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity. Further, he called the Udaipur killing an 'act of cowardice'.

In a strong reaction, Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said that Muslims of India will 'never allow Talibanisation mindset to surface in our motherland'.

