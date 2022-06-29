Asaduddin Owaisi on Kanhaiya murder: 'Nobody has the right to take a life'

Asaduddin Owaisi made an impassioned speech in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal wherein he spoke about the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and sought the strictest possible punishment for those behind it.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi made an impassioned speech in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal wherein he spoke about the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and sought the strictest possible punishment for those behind it.

Stating that he openly condemned the killing, Owaisi said nobody has the right to take a life and that nobody can kill others.

"We will not take law into our hands. At the same time, we reiterate that Nupur Sharma should also be booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and be arrested for her alleged objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad. But nobody can take the law into their hands," he said.

On Wednesday, Owaisi said the killing of Kanhaiya was as much an act of terror as the past killings of Mohammad Akhlaq and Pahlu Khan. To recall, Pehlu Khan was killed in 2017 in Rajasthan's Alwar district by an alleged cow vigilante mob. Akhlaq was killed in 2015 by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri.

When asked about the threats issued to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Kanhaiya's killers in a video, Owaisi said even though he may have ideological differences with Modi, he is the country's prime minister and hence it was a crime to threaten the latter.

'Why didn't the cops act?'

Speaking to media persons, Owaisi blamed the Rajasthan police for not taking the threat to Kanhaiya serious and not acting in time on his complaint.

The Udaipur incident would not have occurred had the police been alert, he said, drawing parallels to Hyderabad where a person who had issued threats to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was arrested by the Telangana police.

