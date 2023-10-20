Uber initiates action after woman reports 'disturbing' encounter with driver

Maheshwari recounted her unsettling experience in a post she shared on Friday. She described how, after booking a ride, the Uber driver decided to contact her through WhatsApp following the confirmation of the trip.

In a time when ridesharing has become an essential mode of transportation for many, a disconcerting encounter involving an Uber driver and a woman has set off shockwaves across social media. Bhumika Maheshwari, a homeopathic doctor, recently took to Twitter to share her troubling experience with the ride-hailing service. After completing her Uber trip, she was contacted by the driver via text messages, an incident that left her deeply uncomfortable and concerned about her safety. In response to her posts, Uber has launched an investigation and vowed to address the matter.

Maheshwari recounted her unsettling experience in a post she shared on Friday. She described how, after booking a ride, the Uber driver decided to contact her through WhatsApp following the confirmation of the trip. She wrote, "On October 19, 2023, I encountered a distressing situation where I received inappropriate messages from one of your drivers after a ride. This incident has not only left me feeling uncomfortable but has also raised serious security and safety concerns."

Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict

Maheshwari emphasized her belief that Uber should be a platform where customers, particularly women, can place their trust in both the drivers and the overall experience. This incident has shaken that trust, and she expressed her deep concerns regarding the safety of female passengers who rely on Uber for their transportation needs.

In response to the unprofessional and distressing conduct of the cab driver, who inappropriately expressed a desire for friendship, Maheshwari made a clear and urgent demand. She requested that Uber promptly investigate the matter, identify the driver involved, and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. She stressed that the safety and security of Uber passengers should be a top priority and called on the company to take her complaint seriously.

Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

Uber responded swiftly upon reading Maheshwari's post. The incident prompted numerous social media users to express their gratitude for her for bringing attention to the matter and for motivating the ride-hailing company to take action against the driver.