Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uber initiates action after woman reports 'disturbing' encounter with driver

    Maheshwari recounted her unsettling experience in a post she shared on Friday. She described how, after booking a ride, the Uber driver decided to contact her through WhatsApp following the confirmation of the trip.

    Uber initiates action after woman reports 'disturbing' encounter with driver AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    In a time when ridesharing has become an essential mode of transportation for many, a disconcerting encounter involving an Uber driver and a woman has set off shockwaves across social media. Bhumika Maheshwari, a homeopathic doctor, recently took to Twitter to share her troubling experience with the ride-hailing service. After completing her Uber trip, she was contacted by the driver via text messages, an incident that left her deeply uncomfortable and concerned about her safety. In response to her posts, Uber has launched an investigation and vowed to address the matter.

    Maheshwari recounted her unsettling experience in a post she shared on Friday. She described how, after booking a ride, the Uber driver decided to contact her through WhatsApp following the confirmation of the trip. She wrote, "On October 19, 2023, I encountered a distressing situation where I received inappropriate messages from one of your drivers after a ride. This incident has not only left me feeling uncomfortable but has also raised serious security and safety concerns."

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict

    Maheshwari emphasized her belief that Uber should be a platform where customers, particularly women, can place their trust in both the drivers and the overall experience. This incident has shaken that trust, and she expressed her deep concerns regarding the safety of female passengers who rely on Uber for their transportation needs.

    In response to the unprofessional and distressing conduct of the cab driver, who inappropriately expressed a desire for friendship, Maheshwari made a clear and urgent demand. She requested that Uber promptly investigate the matter, identify the driver involved, and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. She stressed that the safety and security of Uber passengers should be a top priority and called on the company to take her complaint seriously.

    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    Uber responded swiftly upon reading Maheshwari's post. The incident prompted numerous social media users to express their gratitude for her for bringing attention to the matter and for motivating the ride-hailing company to take action against the driver.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict vkp

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict

    Manipur origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on AJR

    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line's extended routes via video conference vkp

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line’s extended routes via video conference

    Mysore Dasara: SWR announces special trains between Hubballi-Mangaluru via Bengaluru; check details vkp

    Mysore Dasara: SWR announces special trains between Hubballi-Mangaluru via Bengaluru; check details

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    7 benefits of drinking Tulsi water: A natural elixir for wellness anr eai

    7 benefits of drinking Tulsi water: A natural elixir for wellness

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, cries recalling jail experiences

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, cries recalling jail experiences

    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car vma

    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car

    International Sloth Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Sloth Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon