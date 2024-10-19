Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel killed in IED blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

    In a deadly ambush, two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed, and two policemen were wounded in a brutal improvised explosive device (IED) attack carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    In a deadly ambush, two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tragically were killed, and two policemen were wounded in a brutal improvised explosive device (IED) attack carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. The incident, confirmed by officials, unfolded around noon on Saturday near the remote Kodliyar village, nestled deep within the rugged terrains of the Abujhmaad area.

    The explosion ripped through the security convoy as they were returning from a high-stakes anti-Naxal operation. This joint operation, involving the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), and District Reserve Guard, was launched from the Orchha, Irakbhatti, and Mohandi regions, as revealed by a senior police official.

    The Naxalites' deadly trap caught the patrolling team off-guard, resulting in the critical injury of four personnel, who were swiftly airlifted to a nearby hospital. Tragically, two of the ITBP’s finest succumbed to their grievous injuries. “Two ITBP personnel succumbed to their injuries, while the condition of the injured policemen is now stable,” the official stated.

    The fallen heroes were identified as Amar Panwar, 36, hailing from Satara, Maharashtra, and K. Rajesh, 36, from Kadappa, Karnataka. Both were part of the elite 53rd battalion of the ITBP, serving valiantly in one of India’s most challenging conflict zones.

