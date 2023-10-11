Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Triathlon tragedy in Goa: 26-year-old Bengaluru competitor tragically dies seconds before reaching finish line

    A tragic incident occurred during the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa, India, as participant Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava collapsed just 500 meters from the finish line and passed away due to multiple organ failure the following day. Race organizers expressed their condolences.

    Triathlon tragedy in Goa: 26-year-old Bengaluru competitor tragically dies seconds before reaching finish line vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    In a tragic turn of events, a 26-year-old man, Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava, lost his life just moments away from completing an endurance race in India. Shrivastava, who worked in the technology strategy sector, was participating in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon race in Goa, a popular tourist state.

    The Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa, India, consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycling leg, and a 13.1-mile run. Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava, employed as an associate manager at a multinational company in Bengaluru, was among the participants.

    Army to support Soul of Steel Alpine challenge, India's own Ironman Triathlon

    Tragedy struck when Shrivastava collapsed only 500 meters from the finish line of the race. The incident occurred on Sunday during the race, which had competitors from over 50 countries and was inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

    Goa IPS officer beats cancer, completes triathlon in Ironman 70.3 race

    The Ironman 70.3 Goa posted on their Facebook page that they were saddened to confirm the participant's passing during the triathlon. Medical assistance was immediately provided when the athlete needed help, with on-site safety personnel and first responders offering swift support. The athlete was then transported to a nearby hospital but, sadly, passed away the following day due to multiple organ failure.

    The race organizers expressed their condolences to the athlete's family and friends, refraining from disclosing the individual's personal details out of respect.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Election Commission reschedules Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25, counting of votes on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: ECI reschedules Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25, counting of votes on December 3

    WATCH Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video snt

    WATCH: Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to Tamil Nadu from October 16 for 15 days vkp

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to TN from October 16 for 15 days

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police rkn

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police

    Recent Stories

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic FIRST character look unveiled on his birthday SHG EAI

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic FIRST character look unveiled on his birthday

    Election Commission reschedules Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25, counting of votes on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: ECI reschedules Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25, counting of votes on December 3

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE rkn

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE

    7 stylish and coolest indoor plants to buy RBA EAI

    7 stylish and coolest indoor plants to buy

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon