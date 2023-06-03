Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Train timings of Konkan Railway network to be revised during monsoon; CHECK

    Due to the implementation of the Monsoon Timetable for trains operating on the Konkan Railway network for their trips beginning from June 10 to October 31, operational timetables throughout the Mangaluru Railway Region may change during this period.
     

    Train timings of Konkan Railway network to be revised during monsoon; CHECK anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    Due to the implementation of the Monsoon Timetable for trains operating on the Konkan Railway network for their trips beginning from June 10 to October 31, operational timetables throughout the Mangaluru Railway Region may change during this period. To prevent any potential untoward incident, the trains are run at slower speeds during times of heavy downpours.

    Also read: Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    One of the most well-known trains in the area, the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express (12620), would leave Mangaluru Central at 12.45 pm instead of its regularly scheduled departure time of 2.20 pm. According to a press release from Southern Railway's Palakkad Division, its paired train, Train No. 12619, will arrive at Central at 10.10 a.m. instead of 7.40 a.m.

    Train No. 12134 to Mumbai CSMT will depart Junction at 4.35 p.m. instead of 2 p.m., while Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast will arrive Junction at 3.40 p.m. instead of 1.05 p.m.

    The Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Daily Express Special train departs Central at its regularly scheduled time of 5.30 a.m. but instead of arriving in Madgaon at 1.10 p.m., it does so at 1.15 p.m. Instead of departing Madgaon at 9.05 p.m. as usual, Train No. 06601 will leave at 1.50 p.m. and arrive at Mangaluru Central at 9.40 p.m.

    On the third day, the Ernakulam Junction-Hazrath Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) departs Ernakulam at 10.10 a.m. rather than 1.25 p.m. and arrives in Nizamuddin at 1.20 p.m. rather than 1.35 p.m. On the second day, Train No. 12618 will reach Mangaluru Junction around 11.35 p.m. rather than 10.30 p.m.

    The Thiruvananthapuram -Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Netravati Express (16346) will start from Thiruvananthapuram at the usual time, 9.15 am. However, the train will leave Shoranur junction at least 30 minutes-1 hour earlier. The return train (16345) from Mumbai will start at the usual time, 11.40 am.

    Also read: Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Fact-check: Modi govt is NOT providing free laptops to students anr

    Fact-check: Modi govt is NOT providing free laptops to students

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi anr

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors snt

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani in complete of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented ADC

    Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final snt

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final

    SLC's proposal to host Asia Cup matches irks PCB; refuse to play ODI series in Sri Lanka osf

    SLC's proposal to host Asia Cup matches irks PCB; refuse to play ODI series in Sri Lanka

    Ram Charan to Vijay: 8 South actors who own successful businesses vma

    Ram Charan to Vijay: 8 South actors who own successful businesses

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon