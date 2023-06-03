Train timings of Konkan Railway network to be revised during monsoon; CHECK

Due to the implementation of the Monsoon Timetable for trains operating on the Konkan Railway network for their trips beginning from June 10 to October 31, operational timetables throughout the Mangaluru Railway Region may change during this period.

Due to the implementation of the Monsoon Timetable for trains operating on the Konkan Railway network for their trips beginning from June 10 to October 31, operational timetables throughout the Mangaluru Railway Region may change during this period. To prevent any potential untoward incident, the trains are run at slower speeds during times of heavy downpours.

Also read: Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

One of the most well-known trains in the area, the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express (12620), would leave Mangaluru Central at 12.45 pm instead of its regularly scheduled departure time of 2.20 pm. According to a press release from Southern Railway's Palakkad Division, its paired train, Train No. 12619, will arrive at Central at 10.10 a.m. instead of 7.40 a.m.

Train No. 12134 to Mumbai CSMT will depart Junction at 4.35 p.m. instead of 2 p.m., while Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast will arrive Junction at 3.40 p.m. instead of 1.05 p.m.

The Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Daily Express Special train departs Central at its regularly scheduled time of 5.30 a.m. but instead of arriving in Madgaon at 1.10 p.m., it does so at 1.15 p.m. Instead of departing Madgaon at 9.05 p.m. as usual, Train No. 06601 will leave at 1.50 p.m. and arrive at Mangaluru Central at 9.40 p.m.

On the third day, the Ernakulam Junction-Hazrath Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) departs Ernakulam at 10.10 a.m. rather than 1.25 p.m. and arrives in Nizamuddin at 1.20 p.m. rather than 1.35 p.m. On the second day, Train No. 12618 will reach Mangaluru Junction around 11.35 p.m. rather than 10.30 p.m.

The Thiruvananthapuram -Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Netravati Express (16346) will start from Thiruvananthapuram at the usual time, 9.15 am. However, the train will leave Shoranur junction at least 30 minutes-1 hour earlier. The return train (16345) from Mumbai will start at the usual time, 11.40 am.

Also read: Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi