TRAGIC! UP man ends life over alleged harassment from wife's family, posts wedding photos on Facebook

Sudhir Kumar, 25, ended his life due to alleged harassment from his wife's family after their love marriage, leaving behind a suicide note and Facebook post.



Lucknow: In a tragic incident in the Baddu Sarai area of Barabanki, 25-year-old Sudhir Kumar ended his life on Thursday night. The reason behind this drastic step was allegedly the relentless harassment he faced from his wife's family after their love marriage.

Also Read: Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Sudhir's lifeless body was discovered hanging from a tree, approximately 200 meters from his residence in Khor village. Prior to taking his own life, Sudhir shared his marriage certificate and wedding photos on Facebook, captioning them "Hamari Adhoori Kahani" (our incomplete story). A two-page suicide note, containing the reasons behind his extreme step, was also recovered by the authorities.

According to the note, Sudhir and his partner, a young woman from a neighbouring village, had been in a relationship. They met while she was visiting her brother, who was Sudhir's roommate in Barabanki city. Initially, the woman's brother supported their union, but her brother-in-law vehemently opposed it.

Despite the opposition, the couple decided to tie the knot six months ago through a court marriage. Things took a turn for the worse as Sudhir alleged in the note that his wife's parents and brother-in-law subjected him to severe harassment, ultimately driving him to take his own life.

The authorities have initiated proceedings, with Circle Officer Saurabh Srivastava stating that Sudhir's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A formal investigation will be launched once a complaint is filed.

Also Read: Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh

Latest Videos