Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition, saying world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated” persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation. Additionally, he claimed that from 2004 to 2014, the former UPA government's trademark was to allow every opportunity develop into a catastrophe. Modi made his comments in response to the discussion around the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

The President, according to PM Modi, has increased the "pride of the tribal people." "Now that the indigenous community has had several years of freedom, they are more proud and self-assured. She has earned the gratitude of this country and the House," he declared.

Modi added that it is a source of pride that, despite the globe experiencing economic hardship and conflict, India's economy grew to become the fifth biggest in the world. He stated, setting off an outcry from the Opposition, "We are glad that we will be hosting the G20 but there are some individuals who are upset about this." According to Modi, there is optimism, hope, and confidence about India around the world. Modi said that after two-three decades of instability, a decisive government has brought political stability in the country.

Attacking the opposition, Modi claimed that from 2004 to 2014, the UPA's trademark was to allow every opportunity turn into a catastrophe. "The years 2004–2014 were marked by fraud and bloodshed. Inflation reached double digits throughout the UPA government's ten years in office. The years 2004–14 were a lost decade, however this decade will be remembered as India's decade. Not only Harvard, but all major colleges will research the collapse of Congress," he said.