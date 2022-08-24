Tomato flu: Centre's new advisory says maintain proper hygiene, use warm water & more

Primary symptoms observed in children with tomato flu are similar to those of other viral infections, which include fever, rashes and pain in joints. The symptoms also include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms.

Following reports of more than 80 instances of the viral illness in numerous states, the Centre has issued a warning on tomato flu. Stressing that there is no particular drug to treat the viral sickness, it urged the governments to take preventative steps. According to a warning from the Centre, the ailment, which appears to be a variation of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD), primarily affects children under the age of 10, though it can also affect adults. The youngsters must be taught about the condition's indications, symptoms, and side effects.

The virus is not at all connected to SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue, and/or chikungunya, it added, despite the fact that the tomato flu virus exhibits symptoms that are comparable to those of other viral diseases (fever, exhaustion, body pains, and skin rashes).

The sickness appears to be a clinical version of the so-called hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), which is frequent in school-age children, according to the advisory. The usage of diapers, touching dirty surfaces, and putting objects directly in their mouths make babies and young children more vulnerable to this virus, it was said. HFMD primarily affects children under the age of 10, while it can also affect adults.

Similar to other viral illnesses, this virus must be treated with isolation, relaxation, lots of drinks, and hot water sponges to soothe discomfort and rashes.

In order to stop the virus from spreading to other children or adults, the advisory further recommended that isolation be used for five to seven days after the beginning of any symptom.

The greatest method of prevention is to keep everything around the sick child clean and sanitised, as well as to keep him or her from exchanging toys, clothes, or food with other kids.

Tell your kid not to embrace or touch anybody who is showing signs of a fever or rash.

Encourage kids to quit sucking their thumbs or fingers.

Encourage the youngster to use a handkerchief while coughing or having a runny nose," it said.

The blister shouldn't be rubbed or scratched. It's important to keep kids hydrated.

To wash skin or bathe a child, warm water should always be used.

Eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet to strengthen your immune.

To encourage recovery, it's essential to receive adequate rest and sleep.

Tomato flu cannot yet be treated or prevented with antiviral medications or vaccinations. To determine the virus responsible for the sickness, samples of the throat or stool may be sent to a lab for testing. It may take two to four weeks to receive the lab findings. According to the advice, testing is necessary to investigate an epidemic and launch preventative actions.

According to the advisory, tomato-shaped blisters on various body regions are the primary sign of the viral illness known as tomato flu or tomato fever. The signs and symptoms go away within a few days, indicating that it is a self-limiting illness.