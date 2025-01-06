Time not far for first bullet to run in India, says PM Modi; hails railways historic transformation (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed that the launch of India's first bullet train is imminent, highlighting the growing demand for high-speed trains across the country and the significant transformation of the railway sector under his government.

First Published Jan 6, 2025, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

In a video address during the inauguration of several rail projects, including the Jammu division, Modi stated that the Railways has undergone a historic transformation over the past decade, contributing to a positive shift in India's image and boosting the morale of its citizens. The event saw the participation of chief ministers from Telangana, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir, along with other dignitaries.

Modi emphasized that the increasing demand for high-speed trains reflects the public's desire to reduce travel time. He noted that over 136 Vande Bharat trains are now operational across more than 50 routes, with one recent trial run achieving speeds of 180 kilometers per hour. "The time when the first bullet train will run in India is not far," he remarked.

As he launched various infrastructure projects, Modi reaffirmed India's rapid progress in connectivity for the new year. He described it as a significant milestone in "new-age connectivity" for many regions of the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the nation's forward movement in unison embodies the vision of "sabka sath, sabka vikas," while emphasizing that the modernization of infrastructure, improving passenger amenities, enhancing connectivity, and supporting industry and employment are the driving principles behind the rail sector’s development.

Additionally, he provided updates on the expansion of the Metro network and the reforms taking place within the Indian Railways.

