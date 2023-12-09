Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'They have an understanding':Telangana BJP chief slams Cong, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker

    In a press conference, G Kishan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction and said, "There is a ritual of appointing a senior leader as pro-tem Speaker. However, Congress has appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi to the post due to their understanding with AIMIM."

    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    In response to the appointment of AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana state Assembly, Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy on Saturday (December 9) raised strong objections, citing an exit from the convention of selecting a senior leader for this role. The BJP chief accused the Congress of forging a political alliance with AIMIM and urged a reevaluation of Owaisi's appointment.

    During the inaugural session of the state Legislative Assembly on Saturday, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi assumed the role of Pro-tem Speaker, a temporary position until the Speaker is elected.

    Telangana BJP MLA boycotts oath-taking ceremony as AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker

    In a press conference, G Kishan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction and said, "There is a ritual of appointing a senior leader as pro-tem Speaker. However, Congress has appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi to the post due to their understanding with AIMIM."

    He emphasized the BJP's objection to this decision and urged that the election of the Assembly Speaker should not proceed under Owaisi's Pro Tem leadership, pledging to convey the same to the State Governor.

    During the Assembly's initial session, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Pro Tem Speaker Owaisi, who took the oath in the name of Allah.

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly

    As newly elected leaders took their oaths as members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, BJP MLAs notably boycotted the oath-taking ceremony with Pro Tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi presiding over the proceedings.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
