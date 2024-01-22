There’s Shiva in my name, Ram in CM’s name: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar affirmed the state government's dedication to cultural practices, asserting independence from external influence. He dismissed the BJP's call for declaring holidays on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration day, emphasizing the government's commitment to conducting special pujas in temples.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar underlined the state government's commitment to cultural and religious practices, asserting that no external pressure or influence would dictate their approach. He revealed that the government had already issued instructions for special pujas to be conducted in all temples under the Mujarai department on Monday, coinciding with the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Shivakumar addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) suggestion to declare schools and colleges holidays on the day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. Dismissing any need for external influence on matters of religion and culture, he stated, "We have been worshipping, doing penance, and preserving our culture," highlighting the government's dedication to maintaining cultural practices.



Expressing the belief that prayers yield results, Shivakumar affirmed that all necessary rituals and prayers in temples would be conducted without external interference. He emphasized the government's commitment to duty and criticized the BJP's stance on the intersection of religion and politics. "There should be religion in politics, and politics should not be done in religion," he remarked in response to BJP leaders' comments.

Taking a swipe at BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde, who made remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's mental stability, Shivakumar urged Hegde to focus on his mental health. He dismissed Hegde's comments, stating, "Mentally stable people do not talk like this." Shivakumar acknowledged that leaders should understand the impact of their words and called Hegde's remarks a "good development."