Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    There’s Shiva in my name, Ram in CM’s name: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar affirmed the state government's dedication to cultural practices, asserting independence from external influence. He dismissed the BJP's call for declaring holidays on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration day, emphasizing the government's commitment to conducting special pujas in temples. 

    There's Shiva in my name, Ram in CM's name: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar underlined the state government's commitment to cultural and religious practices, asserting that no external pressure or influence would dictate their approach. He revealed that the government had already issued instructions for special pujas to be conducted in all temples under the Mujarai department on Monday, coinciding with the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

    Shivakumar addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) suggestion to declare schools and colleges holidays on the day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. Dismissing any need for external influence on matters of religion and culture, he stated, "We have been worshipping, doing penance, and preserving our culture," highlighting the government's dedication to maintaining cultural practices.

    No government holiday in Karnataka for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: CM Siddaramaiah

    Expressing the belief that prayers yield results, Shivakumar affirmed that all necessary rituals and prayers in temples would be conducted without external interference. He emphasized the government's commitment to duty and criticized the BJP's stance on the intersection of religion and politics. "There should be religion in politics, and politics should not be done in religion," he remarked in response to BJP leaders' comments.

    Taking a swipe at BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde, who made remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's mental stability, Shivakumar urged Hegde to focus on his mental health. He dismissed Hegde's comments, stating, "Mentally stable people do not talk like this." Shivakumar acknowledged that leaders should understand the impact of their words and called Hegde's remarks a "good development."

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms rkn

    Kerala: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms

    First accident on Mumbai Atal Setu car rams into divider overturns WATCH gcw

    First accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu; car rams into divider, overturns (WATCH)

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

    kerala news live 22 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

    Mere ghar Ram aaye hain ITBP Constable Lovely Singh shares soulful song ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

    'Mere ghar Ram aaye hain...' ITBP Constable Lovely Singh shares soulful song ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms rkn

    Kerala: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms

    First accident on Mumbai Atal Setu car rams into divider overturns WATCH gcw

    First accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu; car rams into divider, overturns (WATCH)

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inauguration RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inaugura

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

    kerala news live 22 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon