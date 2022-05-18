Terrorists are terrorists: Congress "strongly condemns" SC's decision to free Rajiv Gandhi's assassin

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated that every Congress worker and citizen who believes in India and Indianness is saddened and furious over this development.

The Congress party on Wednesday expressed its displeasure and disappointment with the release of A G Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. It criticised the government for "creating a situation" in court to get the assassin of a former prime minister released for their "petty and cheap politics."

"Terrorists are terrorists, and they should be dealt as one. Therefore, we are deeply distressed and disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision to free Rajiv Gandhi's assassin today," Surjewala added.

He described the release of a former prime minister's assassin as "condemnable" and "extremely unfortunate."

While talking to reporters, Surjewala stated that the country is grieving today. Every Indian who believes in India and Indianness, who believes in combating extremism and any force that threatens India's sovereignty and integrity, is filled with sorrow and rage. Furthermore, he questioned if the thousands of people serving life sentences should be released.

He explained that it's not about Rajiv Gandhi but about a prime minister who was assassinated, adding that the souls of all those combating terrorism have been wounded.

Furthermore, he added that Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the country, not for the Congress. And it is really regrettable and condemnable if today's government creates a circumstance in court to have his killers released for their petty and cheap politics, he stated.

"This is something that we strongly condemn. All Indians must notice the types of governments are in power today and their attitudes toward extremism," he added.

The Supreme Court, invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who has been imprisoned for almost 30 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Justice L Nageswara Rao, who headed the bench, stated that the state cabinet's opinion recommending the premature release of all seven convicts in the case was binding on the governor.

The Supreme Court also rejected the Centre's claim that the president alone has the ability to offer a pardon in a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, arguing that this would render article 161 (the governor's power to grant pardon) useless.

Justice B R Gavai, who was also a part of the bench, ruled that states have the authority to advise and assist the governor in circumstances where convicts in murder cases seek pardons under Article 161.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the Supreme Court's power to exercise its jurisdiction and pass an order for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it. The article was also used in the land dispute between Ram Janmabhoomi and the Babri Masjid.

The Centre had previously defended the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to transmit Perarivalan's mercy petition to the president.

