Jammu Police recover IED from a mini bus in Ramban; probe underway

It is reportedly said that the IED was kept in a container in the back seat. It was later found by the bomb disposal squad. An investigation is on to find out what is material used in this IED.

A major terror attack was averted in Jammu on Friday (November 25) after security forces intercepted a mini bus with as many as 20 people travelling in it and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from it in Ramban.

A probe has been launched in the matter, confirmed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

Earlier in the day, Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma said that a suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka. The police had specific inputs and acted quickly on it. The police evacuated the vehicle and searched it thoroughly.

Speaking to reporters, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said, "We received specific information that a matador is carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was searched and a suspected object was found at 12 pm."

Also read: Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

"We continuously appeal to truck drivers, taxi drivers to understand the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat. Further probe underway," Mohita Sharma added.

It is reportedly said that the IED was kept in a container in the back seat. It was later found by the bomb disposal squad. An investigation is on to find out what is material used in this IED.

As soon as the explosive was determined, a Bomb Disposal Squad of the Jammu & Kashmir Police was rushed to the spot, along with the CRPF and Army.

They detonated the IED in a safe zone. More details regarding any arrests are yet to be confirmed by the police.