Tengnoupal, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Can Cabinet minister Letpao Haokip emerge victorious?

Letpao Haokip, the Cabinet minister in the N Biren Singh government will test his luck from Naga bastion Tegnoupal. In 2017, D Korungthang when in Congressm defeated Yangkholet Haokip of BJP by a margin of 4,656 votes. This time he has moved to Naga People's Front. In all, six candidates will fight it out for the Tegnoupal Assembly seat.

Candidates in fray:

Six candidates contested the election to the Tegnoupal Assembly segment in 2022 and in 2017, 5 had entered the fray. Prominent among them are Letpao Haokip from Bharatiya Janata Party, D Korungthang from Naga Peoples Front and Wairok Morung Makunga from Congress.

Election issues in 2022:

BJP fought with promises of increase in senior citizen pension from Rs 200 to Rs 1000, scholarship to children of small-time farmers, increase in financial support to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme and other developments. Congress had campaigned promising 33 per cent reservation for women, jobs for youths, allowance to unemployed youths if voted to power.

What do Exit Polls say?

According to the exit polls survey, BJP emerged as the single largest party. As per ABP Majha-C Voter BJIP may get 23 to 27 seats, Congress may get 12 to 16 seats and others will get 15 to 27 seats. India News survey shows that BJP may get 23 to 28 seats, Congress may get 10 to 14 seats and others will get 19 to 26 seats. India Today- Axis My India survey says the ruling BJP will get 33 to 43 seats, Congress will get 4 to 8 seats and others will get 10 to 23 seats.

Vote share by candidates in 2017:

In the 2017 Assembly election, Congress candidate D Korungthang polled 16,940 votes out of 46,015 votes. BJP's Yangkholet Haokip

got 12,284 and registered a vote share of 29.57 per cent. Khulpuwa Armstrong Charang of Naga People's Front got 11,015 (26.52 per cent).

Manipur Election 2022:

Elections to this Assembly segment was held in the second phase on March 5 and the counting of votes will begin on March 10.