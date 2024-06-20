Telangana Police SI arrested, dismissed for alleged rape of woman constable at gunpoint

In her complaint, the victim reported that SI Sen threatened her with his service revolver before raping her and later warned her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

In a severe disciplinary action, Bhavani Sen, a Sub-Inspector of Telangana Police, was on Wednesday (June 19) arrested and dismissed from service following allegations that he raped a woman head constable at gunpoint.

According to reports, the incident took place on June 16 in a guest room at an irrigation project's accommodation facility in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The victim, also a head constable at Kaleswaram police station, filed a complaint with senior officials detailing the assault.

In her complaint, the victim reported that SI Sen threatened her with his service revolver before raping her and later warned her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation that confirmed the allegations against SI Sen. This led to his immediate arrest and dismissal from the force.

Inspector General of Police (Multi Zone 1), AV Ranganath, issued the orders for Sen's permanent dismissal from the police force. In addition to this, SI Sen has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a senior police official confirmed.

