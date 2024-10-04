Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana minister Konda Surekha stirs controversy again, now blames KTR for KCR's 'disappearance'

    Her comments came just a day after the Rao family released photographs showing KCR attending the birthday celebrations of his wife, Shobha. Despite the recent images, Surekha questioned KCR's absence from public engagements and cast doubt on his whereabouts.

    Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has once again sparked controversy with her latest remarks, this time suggesting that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) may be responsible for his father, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), allegedly being out of the public eye for an extended period. Speaking in Gajwel, the constituency of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Surekha urged Congress members to file a missing person case for KCR, who has not been seen publicly in recent weeks.

    Her comments came just a day after the Rao family released photographs showing KCR attending the birthday celebrations of his wife, Shobha. Despite the recent images, Surekha questioned KCR's absence from public engagements and cast doubt on his whereabouts.

    This latest statement comes on the heels of another controversy stirred by Surekha, in which she linked KTR to the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On Wednesday, Surekha accused KTR of playing a role in their separation, alleging that he had tapped the phones of actresses and used their personal information for blackmail. She further claimed that KTR had made actresses, including Samantha, drug addicts.

    Her comments immediately drew backlash from the Telugu film industry. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi condemned the remarks, stating, "It is a shame that celebrities and members of the film fraternity become soft targets for political gain. We as the film industry stand united against such vicious verbal attacks." 'RRR' star NT Rama Rao Junior also voiced his disapproval, calling it a new low to drag personal lives into politics.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to the minister's claims by urging her to respect people's privacy and avoid politicising personal matters. "My divorce is a personal issue, and I request that you refrain from making speculations. To clarify, my divorce was amicable and by mutual consent, with no political interference," Samantha said in a statement.

    Although Surekha later apologised to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya for her remarks, she remained adamant about her accusations against KTR. "I unconditionally withdraw my statement about the actors, as it was a slip of the tongue. But with KTR, there is no going back. I demand his apology," she asserted.

