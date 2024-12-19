Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control

This app will provide comprehensive information about the fairgrounds, including detailed routes, key landmarks, and contact details of police officers. Designed with a focus on crowd management, it will also facilitate quick response capabilities in emergencies.

As Mahakumbh-2025 draws near, the Yogi government is finalizing preparations for this grand spiritual event. This year, the Mahakumbh promises to be not only sublime and majestic but also digitally advanced, set to elevate the experience further.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, a dedicated app is being developed to address the unique challenges faced by police personnel deployed during Mahakumbh.

This app will provide comprehensive information about the fairgrounds, including detailed routes, key landmarks, and contact details of police officers. Designed with a focus on crowd management, it will also facilitate quick response capabilities in emergencies.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Police Mobile App aims to enhance the efficiency, coordination, and responsiveness of the police force during this massive event, which is expected to attract millions of visitors.

With features like real-time communication, incident reporting, and status updates, the app will serve as a centralized platform for seamless coordination among officers of all ranks.

This cutting-edge tool will play a pivotal role in ensuring public safety, maintaining law and order, and streamlining emergency response efforts, further solidifying the event's digital transformation.

Key features and benefits of the Mahakumbh-2025 Police App

The app is designed to streamline operations, enhance coordination, and equip police personnel with essential tools for managing the massive Mahakumbh event.

Key functionalities include:

* The app’s escalation-enabled reporting system will accelerate the decision-making process.

* Police personnel will have instant access to important standard operating procedures and guidelines.

* Officers will be informed about the latest protocols and plans implemented during the event.

* Quick access to contact details of all officers will ensure seamless inter-departmental communication.

* Integration with the Bhashini app will enable effective interaction with citizens speaking diverse languages.

* An up-to-date map featuring critical locations like control rooms, help desks, and emergency exits will be available, alongside notifications for selected officials.

* The app will include push notifications, lost and found management, resource tracking, real-time incident reporting, analytics dashboards, duty roster management, citizen feedback systems, visitor management, and emergency broadcasts.

SSP Mahakumbh, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, emphasized that the app will be a valuable tool for police personnel stationed at the Mahakumbh Mela.

He said, “It will provide crucial information about various sectors, routes, and key details of the fairgrounds, enabling officers to navigate efficiently. The app will be operational before Mahakumbh begins and will be pre-installed on every policeman's mobile device. The process for selecting the agency to develop the app is currently underway.”

Latest Videos