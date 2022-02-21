  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu urban local body polls 2022: Date, time, everything you need to know

    In the presence of political party representatives and independent candidates, 65 tables will be set up to tally the votes cast in 859 electronic voting machines.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tamil Nadu, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections will be undertaken on Tuesday. According to Election Commission officials, the counting will take place at 268 polling stations. The single-phase election was held to fill 12,838 positions in the state's 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 urban local bodies. A total of 74,416 candidates, including several independents, ran in the election.

    Political parties in fray: 
    The ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, the BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam are among the major political parties which are in the fray.

    About voting percentage: 
    According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, the Greater Chennai Corporation had the lowest turnout of 43.59 per cent among the 21 corporations that voted on Saturday, while Karur had the highest turnout of 75.84 per cent.

    According to officials, Dharmapuri had the highest voter turnout of 81.37 per cent, while Nilgiris had the lowest voter turnout of 59.98 per cent. Overall, town panchayats and municipalities had high voter turnout rates of 74.68 per cent and 68.22 per cent, respectively, whereas highly urbanised corporations had a low turnout rate of 52.22 per cent.

    In order to guarantee a peaceful election and avoid any unexpected occurrences, up to 80,000 police officers were deployed. A total of 1.3 lakh cops were on duty throughout the election.

    Objections and complaints: 
    No election has ever happened without various allegations. There were also reports about EVMs failing in several polling places and various charges of money distribution against one another. In some cases, there were allegations against both the ruling DMK and the major opposition AIADMK. The BJP also accused the DMK of distributing funds around the state.

    After more than a decade, local government elections in Tennessee were held. The latest election was held in 2011, when the AIADMK was in control in the state.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
