Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Taliban-like' brutality sparks outrage: Youth tied upside down from tree, thrashed in UP's Mirzapur (WATCH)

    The article exposes a horrifying incident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a youth was subjected to brutal vigilante justice, sparking widespread outrage and raising concerns about law enforcement and community intervention.

    Taliban like brutality sparks outrage: Youth tied upside down from tree, thrashed in UP's Mirzapur (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    A shocking incident unfolded in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh when a youth was subjected to brutal thrashing, tied upside down from a tree, and tortured on suspicion of theft. The horrifying act was captured on camera, and the distressing video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and raising concerns about the prevalence of vigilante justice in the region.

    The incident took place in a village falling under the Drummondganj Police Station area, where the victim, Jaishankar Baheliya, was allegedly caught on suspicion of robbery. The main accused, identified as Rajesh Dhaikar, led the assault on the victim, allegedly showcasing a disturbing trend reminiscent of punishment meted out by extremist groups like the Taliban.

    Also read: Viral video exposes Pakistani immigrants' illicit journeys to Italy; prompts questions on funding, motivations

    The video footage reveals a gruesome scene, with Jaishankar Baheliya tied upside down to a tree while the assailants, including Rajesh Dhaikar, brutally beat him. The attackers went to the extent of applying chilli powder to the victim's body, inflicting severe injuries that resulted in a broken bone in his hand. Shockingly, the assault unfolded in broad daylight, with onlookers present at the scene.

    During the merciless attack, Jaishankar is seen pleading with joined hands for mercy, expressing his pain and suffering. However, the assailants remained unmoved, continuing their brutal assault on the defenseless victim. The horrifying ordeal took place in front of villagers who, instead of intervening, chose to record the incident on their phones.

    Despite capturing the brutality on camera, none of the onlookers came forward to stop the accused from inflicting further harm on Jaishankar. The apathy displayed by the villagers has raised questions about the state of law enforcement and the prevalence of mob justice in certain areas.

    Also read: Pakistani Army official's shocker: No one wants to chain Modi sahab as much as we want to (WATCH)

    Following the video's circulation on social media, a case has been registered against four accused individuals, including Rajesh Dhaikar, in connection with the incident. The police have initiated an investigation, acknowledging the severity of the matter and the need for a thorough examination of the events leading to the assault.

    The incident in Mirzapur highlights the alarming reality of vigilante justice and extrajudicial punishments occurring within communities. It calls for urgent attention from law enforcement agencies and authorities to ensure that such acts are met with swift and decisive legal actions.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB vkp

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers anr

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers

    Just looking like a wow Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city snt

    'Just looking like a wow': Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city

    Modi ji ka swagat hai PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP meeting after party wins in 3 states watch gcw

    'Modi ji ka swagat hai…': PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP’s meeting after party wins in 3 states (WATCH)

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how rkn

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how

    Recent Stories

    Political pressure mounting on BBMP to reopen closed pubs and establishments in Bengaluru? vkp

    Political pressure mounting on BBMP to reopen closed pubs and establishments in Bengaluru?

    Yash 19': Yash teams up with Geetu Mohandas; film to have three heroines; Here's what we know ATG

    'Yash 19': Yash teams up with Geetu Mohandas and three other heroines; here's what we know

    Viral video exposes Pakistani immigrants' illicit journeys to Italy; prompts questions on funding, motivations snt

    Viral video exposes Pakistani immigrants' illicit journeys to Italy; prompts questions on funding, motivations

    Google unveils Gemini its largest and most capable AI model to take on OpenAI gcw

    Google unveils Gemini, its largest and 'most capable' AI model, to take on OpenAI

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB vkp

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon