Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Take strict action against Congress leaders behind 'Mandi rate' X post on Kangana Ranaut: NCW tells EC

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take strict action against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and party leader HS Ahir for derogatory social media posts directed at actor Kangana Ranaut. This comes after a controversial post on Shrinate's Instagram targeting Ranaut's candidacy for the Lok Sabha polls

    Take strict action against Congress leaders behind 'Mandi rate' X post on Kangana Ranaut: NCW tells EC
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take 'strict action' against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and party leader HS Ahir for their 'lewd and derogatory' social media posts directed at actor Kangana Ranaut. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the NCW expressed dismay over the Congress leaders' conduct, deeming such behaviour intolerable and contradictory to women's dignity. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma penned a letter to the ECI, demanding immediate and stringent action against them, advocating for respect and dignity for all women.

    Reacting to Shrinate's alleged remarks towards Ranaut, Sharma also conveyed her support to the actor, stating, "You (Kangana) are a fighter and shining star. Keep shining, all the best. Writing to ECI."

    The controversy erupted on Monday following a post from Shrinate's Instagram account, managed by her as the Congress's social media handler. The post targeted Ranaut over her candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    "Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?" read the post, accompanied by a picture of the actor, who has been nominated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, her home state.

    Take strict action against Congress leaders behind 'Mandi rate' X post on Kangana Ranaut: NCW tells EC

    On social media, the 'Queen' actor addressed Shrinate's comments, highlighting her diverse roles, "from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."

    "We must liberate our daughters from societal biases, transcend curiosity about their bodies, and above all, avoid using the challenging lives of sex workers as insults or derogatory remarks... every woman deserves respect for her dignity," she emphasized.

    Shrinate, a former journalist, later clarified that 'many people' have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, suggesting that someone from there made the 'extremely inappropriate' post, which has since been deleted.

    "Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she stated in a video release.

    Similarly, Ahir, a Congress leader from Gujarat, provided a similar 'explanation.'

    “Someone who had access to my X accounts posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down,” he stated on the social media platform.

    While the BJP has called for action from the Congress on the matter, there has been no response yet from the party or any of its senior leaders.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check

    Jesna missing case: Father moves court over unsatisfactory report by CBI; seeks further probe rkn

    Jesna missing case: Father moves court over unsatisfactory report by CBI; seeks further probe

    Kerala: 72-year-old hacked to death during robbery attempt in Kothamangalam anr

    Kerala: 72-year-old hacked to death during robbery attempt in Kothamangalam

    Mumbai pips China to be Asia's billionaire capital; third in global list

    Mumbai pips China to be Asia's billionaire capital; third in global list

    Muslim coined 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan; Sangh Parivar netas don't know history: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Muslim coined 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan; Sangh Parivar netas don't know history: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check

    Varun Dhawan gets ANGRY after dog kicked by IPL 2024 authorities during MI vs GT match RBA

    Varun Dhawan gets ANGRY after dog kicked by IPL 2024 authorities during MI vs GT match-WATCH

    Jesna missing case: Father moves court over unsatisfactory report by CBI; seeks further probe rkn

    Jesna missing case: Father moves court over unsatisfactory report by CBI; seeks further probe

    Kerala: 72-year-old hacked to death during robbery attempt in Kothamangalam anr

    Kerala: 72-year-old hacked to death during robbery attempt in Kothamangalam

    Bachchans Holi party photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's photos go viral RBA

    Bachchans Holi party photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's photos go viral

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon