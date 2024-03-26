Take strict action against Congress leaders behind 'Mandi rate' X post on Kangana Ranaut: NCW tells EC

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take strict action against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and party leader HS Ahir for derogatory social media posts directed at actor Kangana Ranaut. This comes after a controversial post on Shrinate's Instagram targeting Ranaut's candidacy for the Lok Sabha polls

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take 'strict action' against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and party leader HS Ahir for their 'lewd and derogatory' social media posts directed at actor Kangana Ranaut. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the NCW expressed dismay over the Congress leaders' conduct, deeming such behaviour intolerable and contradictory to women's dignity. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma penned a letter to the ECI, demanding immediate and stringent action against them, advocating for respect and dignity for all women.

Reacting to Shrinate's alleged remarks towards Ranaut, Sharma also conveyed her support to the actor, stating, "You (Kangana) are a fighter and shining star. Keep shining, all the best. Writing to ECI."

The controversy erupted on Monday following a post from Shrinate's Instagram account, managed by her as the Congress's social media handler. The post targeted Ranaut over her candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?" read the post, accompanied by a picture of the actor, who has been nominated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, her home state.

On social media, the 'Queen' actor addressed Shrinate's comments, highlighting her diverse roles, "from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."

"We must liberate our daughters from societal biases, transcend curiosity about their bodies, and above all, avoid using the challenging lives of sex workers as insults or derogatory remarks... every woman deserves respect for her dignity," she emphasized.

Shrinate, a former journalist, later clarified that 'many people' have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, suggesting that someone from there made the 'extremely inappropriate' post, which has since been deleted.

"Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she stated in a video release.

Similarly, Ahir, a Congress leader from Gujarat, provided a similar 'explanation.'

“Someone who had access to my X accounts posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down,” he stated on the social media platform.

While the BJP has called for action from the Congress on the matter, there has been no response yet from the party or any of its senior leaders.