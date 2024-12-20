Suspicious bag found outside BJP office in Delhi, bomb disposal squad called in [WATCH]

An unattended bag with a police sticker was found near BJP's office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi, triggering prompt police action.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

Delhi: An unattended bag was found near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Delhi on Friday (Dec 20). The area has been cordoned off and the bag is being checked by the bomb squad.  The unattended bag was spotted near the roadside close to the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, prompting an immediate response from the police.

The bag, which bears a police sticker, raised suspicions that it might have been left behind accidentally.

After the investigation, police determined that the bag had been left outside the office by a media professional.
 

More details awaited.

