Suspended BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joins Congress; check details

Suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali on Wednesday (March 20) made a significant move by joining the Congress in the national capital. Representing the Amroha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Ali's decision to align with the Congress comes after seeking blessings from the party's parliamentary chief, Sonia Gandhi, during a meeting at her 10 Janpath residence.

Expressing gratitude for Gandhi's support, Danish Ali highlighted her contributions to pro-poor and transparency laws like MNREGA, RTI, Right to Education, and the Food Security Bill, which were piloted by the National Advisory Council (NAC) under her leadership.

In its seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party, the Congress had negotiated for the Amroha constituency, suggesting that Ali might be fielded from there in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to his affiliation with the Congress, Danish Ali had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra, underscoring his commitment to unity and justice. Joining Gandhi and other Congress leaders on stage during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amroha, Ali emphasized the significance of the event as a powerful drive for unity and justice.

Ali's exit from the BSP was marked by his suspension for alleged anti-party activities. His decision to walk out of Lok Sabha proceedings in solidarity with other Opposition members protesting the expulsion of TMC member Mahua Moitra was a pivotal moment leading to his suspension.

While the BSP, under Mayawati's leadership, maintains a cautious stance amidst the ongoing political flux, Danish Ali has emerged as a vocal critic of the ruling coalition.

