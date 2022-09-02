Supreme Court refuses SIT probe into 1990 Kashmiri Pandit massacre; petition withdrawn

Conceding to the suggestion, the counsel sought liberty to withdraw the petition. The Supreme Court allowed the same and granted liberty to the petitioner to file a representation to the appropriate authorities and withdraw the petition.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs in Kashmir in 1990, which had led to their exodus from the valley.

The bench, headed by Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar suggested the petitioner-NGO, We the Citizens, to approach the Central government and raise its grievances before the government.

Appearing forthe petitioner, advocate Barun Kumar Sinha sought to highlight the plight of the Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. The Bench reiterated that the petitioner could file a representation with the Government of India.

Conceding to the suggestion, the counsel sought liberty to withdraw the petition. The Supreme Court allowed the same and granted liberty to the petitioner to file a representation to the appropriate authorities and withdraw the petition.

The PIL besides seeking SIT probe also prayed for the rehabilitation of those who migrated out of the Valley.

The plea urged that SIT be formed to identify those who 'aided and abetted the genocide' of the Hindu and Sikh communities in the erstwhile State between 1989-2003.

The NGO reportedly said that the police and other State machinery at the time were influenced by the leadership of the ruling political parties so much so that no legal action was taken against the perpetrators and masterminds of 'the religious killings and exodus'.

Several FIRs registered were not pursued to their logical conclusion even as it has been over 30 years since the 'ethnic cleansing', it was contended.

The PIL prayed for directions to the respondents - the Union government and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir, who have been victims/survivors of genocide and are now residing in different parts of India.

It also sought a direction to the respondents to declare as null and void, all sale of properties post exodus in January 1990 whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property.