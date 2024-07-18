Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court orders NTA to publish NEET-UG result, ensuring anonymity of students

    During the proceedings, the bench challenged petitioners to substantiate claims of significant irregularities, including alleged question paper leaks primarily reported in Patna and Hazaribagh, contrasting with no such issues in Godhra, Gujarat.

    Supreme Court orders NTA to publish NEET-UG result, ensuring anonymity of students AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 8:02 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 18) directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the city and centre-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 by noon on July 20, ensuring anonymity of candidates. This decision comes amidst ongoing hearings on multiple petitions seeking cancellation, re-test, and court-monitored investigations into alleged malpractices during the May 5 exam.

    Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's bench stressed that any decision on re-conducting the exam must be based on substantial evidence of widespread malpractice affecting the entire process.

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh

    During the proceedings, the bench challenged petitioners to substantiate claims of significant irregularities, including alleged question paper leaks primarily reported in Patna and Hazaribagh, contrasting with no such issues in Godhra, Gujarat.

    The court is currently reviewing over 40 petitions, including NTA's plea to consolidate cases from various high courts to streamline the litigation process. Allegations range from localized question paper leaks to irregularities in OMR sheet filling.

    Addressing concerns over leaks via social media, the bench remarked, "The motive behind such leaks was financial gain rather than national discredit, requiring extensive contacts to orchestrate mass breaches."

    Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, alongside CJI Chandrachud, underscored the social impact of the case, prioritizing it over other matters. They stressed the need for concrete evidence to justify exam cancellation, noting ongoing CBI investigations could influence outcomes.

    Gonda accident: 4 killed, several injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh (WATCH)

    Earlier postponed to July 18, the hearing underscores its significance for millions of students awaiting clarity. The court urged petitioners to prove systemic compromise to warrant exam cancellation, stating, "The re-examination must rest on solid grounds of test integrity."

    With over 23.33 lakh candidates appearing across 4,750 centres, including overseas, the Centre and NTA argue against cancellation without broader evidence, fearing repercussions on genuine aspirants.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 8:02 PM IST
