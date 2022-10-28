Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court grants 4 weeks time to cure defects of over 1,000 cases; check details

    In September this year, the Supreme Court had reportedly decided not to register 13,147 matters with uncured defects before August 19, 2014, as it observed many cases had been filed more than eight years ago but defects have never been rectified ever.

    Supreme Court grants 4 weeks time to cure defects of over 1,000 cases; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    The Supreme Court of India on Friday (October 28) granted a four-week time to cure filing defects of over 1,000 cases filed between the 2014 and 2020. It is reportedly said that the Supreme Court warned if the advocates-on-record failed to do it then the cases shall stand dismissed without any further reference.

    Justice PS Narasimha observed that there are one thousand-odd matters listed in the court, which were petitions filed before this Court from 2014 to 2020.

    Also read: Idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for Police is just a suggestion: PM Modi at Chintan Shivir

    The files were returned to the respective Advocates-on-Record as there were defects in the filing for curing the defects and for refiling.

    The Supreme Court also noted that the cases have not come back to the Registry after rectification of defects despite reminders been sent to the counsels.

    "As the last opportunity, we grant a further time of four weeks from today to cure the defects, failing which the cases shall stand dismissed without any further reference to the Court," Justice Narasimha said.

    Also read: Put Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    The apex court also clarified that if they are already numbered and disposed of, there is no need for listing the cases further.

    In September this year, the Supreme Court decided not to register 13,147 matters with uncured defects before August 19, 2014, as it observed many cases had been filed more than eight years ago but defects have never been rectified ever.

    The top court, in a notification, observed that a "bunch of 13,147 unregistered but diarized cases have been registered prior to the year 2014, to be precise before August 19, 2014"

    After coming into force of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 i.e. after August 19, 2014, only, a provision was made to retain one copy of the plaint & court fee stamps with the Registry.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for Police is suggestion: PM Modi at Chintan Shivir AJR

    Idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for Police is just a suggestion: PM Modi at Chintan Shivir

    Put Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi AJR

    Put Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    Police arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for running car over his wife

    Police arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for running car over his wife

    Gujarat elections 2022: AAP's Kejriwal, Mann; Congress' Gehlot to begin 3-day state visit from today AJR

    Gujarat elections 2022: AAP's Kejriwal, Mann; Congress' Gehlot to begin 3-day state visit from today

    Indian Railways to launch month-long mega safety drive today; check details AJR

    Indian Railways to launch month-long mega safety drive today; check details

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk likely to be Twitter's next CEO; plans to do away with permanent user bans - adt

    Elon Musk likely to be Twitter's next CEO; plans to do away with permanent user bans

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: The kind of bowler Jasprit Bumrah is, certainly it's a big loss - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'The kind of bowler Bumrah is, certainly it's a big loss' - Bhuvneshwar

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here - adt

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here

    Idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for Police is suggestion: PM Modi at Chintan Shivir AJR

    Idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for Police is just a suggestion: PM Modi at Chintan Shivir

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon