Supreme Court grants 4 weeks time to cure defects of over 1,000 cases; check details

In September this year, the Supreme Court had reportedly decided not to register 13,147 matters with uncured defects before August 19, 2014, as it observed many cases had been filed more than eight years ago but defects have never been rectified ever.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday (October 28) granted a four-week time to cure filing defects of over 1,000 cases filed between the 2014 and 2020. It is reportedly said that the Supreme Court warned if the advocates-on-record failed to do it then the cases shall stand dismissed without any further reference.

Justice PS Narasimha observed that there are one thousand-odd matters listed in the court, which were petitions filed before this Court from 2014 to 2020.

The files were returned to the respective Advocates-on-Record as there were defects in the filing for curing the defects and for refiling.

The Supreme Court also noted that the cases have not come back to the Registry after rectification of defects despite reminders been sent to the counsels.

"As the last opportunity, we grant a further time of four weeks from today to cure the defects, failing which the cases shall stand dismissed without any further reference to the Court," Justice Narasimha said.

The apex court also clarified that if they are already numbered and disposed of, there is no need for listing the cases further.

The top court, in a notification, observed that a "bunch of 13,147 unregistered but diarized cases have been registered prior to the year 2014, to be precise before August 19, 2014"

After coming into force of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 i.e. after August 19, 2014, only, a provision was made to retain one copy of the plaint & court fee stamps with the Registry.