BREAKING: SC dismisses ED's plea challenging Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail in money laundering case

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, dismissing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea. The court supported the Jharkhand High Court’s well-reasoned decision, rejecting ED's concerns over witness statements. Soren, who was arrested in January, returned as Chief Minister after his bail.

Supreme Court of India has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The court’s decision, announced on Monday, marks a crucial moment in the ongoing money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

The bench, led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, upheld the Jharkhand High Court’s judgment from June 28. This ruling had previously granted bail to Soren, who is facing accusations related to financial misconduct. The Supreme Court praised the High Court’s decision, describing it as "very well reasoned."



The ED had contested the bail, arguing that the High Court had disregarded critical statements made by witnesses under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju raised objections to this aspect of the judgment. However, Justice Gavai responded firmly, stating that the reasons provided by the High Court for disregarding these statements were valid and well-explained.



The Supreme Court’s decision comes after the ED had earlier expressed concerns that releasing Soren on bail might lead to further offences. The agency had alleged that Soren misused his position as Chief Minister to acquire 8.86 acres of land in the Bargain area of Jharkhand’s state capital unlawfully. It was also claimed that Soren’s media consultant had admitted to manipulating official records under his instructions.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31, leading to his resignation as Chief Minister. However, following his bail, Soren was reappointed to the position on July 4.

