Supertech twin towers' demolition today; know time, other details and more

    The two buildings are in Noida's Sector 93A, adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. One tower is 103 metres tall, while another is roughly 97 metres tall. The combined built-up area of both buildings is about 7.5 lakh square feet.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    A test bomb to demolish the Supertech twin buildings in Noida would be carried out on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The two 40-story towers will be demolished on May 22. The Supreme Court ordered the structures to be demolished in August, citing a violation of the minimum distance rule. Here's how the buildings will be demolished, as well as an outline of the case:

    According to a corporate advice, the test detonation would take place at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday in the community in Noida's Sector 93-A. The 10-minute test will be conducted to determine the quantity of explosives required for the demolition, and inhabitants in the nearby regions will not be required to evacuate.

    This test explosion will take place on two floors, with columns chosen in the basement and on the 14th floor.

    The Noida Authority has enlisted the services of Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions to destroy the unlawfully constructed Supertech twin buildings. According to officials, the destruction will take only nine seconds. Residents of the nearby ATS Greens Village and other societies have also been warned about the test detonation, which would take place on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal constructions, according to authorities quoted by PTI.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
