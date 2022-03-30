Konkan Railway accomplishes 100% electrification

According to a Konkan Railway press release, electrification would save Rs 150 crore in fuel costs, reduce reliance on diesel, and ensure smooth and pollution-free operations. Railway Budget emphasised the national transporter's goal to electrify the whole broad gauge network by December 2023.

The Konkan Railway Corporation announced that it has finished electrifying the whole 741-kilometer track between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka. According to a Konkan Railway press release, electrification would save Rs 150 crore in fuel costs, reduce reliance on diesel, and ensure smooth and pollution-free operations.

"Today marks the completion of the Konkan Railway's total electrification," tweeted Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with the hashtag, "#RailElectrification."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Konkan Railway on obtaining 100% electrification, describing the achievement as a new milestone in sustainable development. "Congratulations to the whole Konkan Railway Team for the incredible success of 'Mission 100% Electrification' and setting new milestones of sustainable development," Prime Minister stated on Twitter.

Railway Budget 2021 further emphasised the national transporter's goal to electrify the whole broad gauge network by December 2023. Mumbai and Mangalore are linked by the Konkan Railway. The 741-kilometer stretch runs along the western coast of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to meet the plan titled "Mission 100 percent Electrification - Moving towards net Zero Carbon Emission." In June of last year, the railroads said that electrification of the network, which is environmentally beneficial and decreases pollutants, had grown nearly tenfold since 2014.

In yet another achievement, the South Central Railway (SCR) completed the electrification of 163 kilometres of railway lines in various regions of Andhra Pradesh, contributing to the 'Mission Electrification of Indian Railways.' According to a news release from SCR, the electrified portions include Kadiri Tummanam gutta (53.30 route km), Pakala Kalikiri (55.80 km), and Dhone Kurnool City (54.20 km).

