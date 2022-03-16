Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2022: Indian railway introduces 'superfast trains' for commuters, details here

    Indian Railways every year announces Holi special trains. The advance bookings for all classes and trains are usually made 120 days in advance.
     

    Holi 2022: Indian railway introduces 'superfast trains' for commuters, details here
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    On the occasion of Holi, Indian Railways has announced 'Holi Special Trains' for various routes along with special arrangements. Considering the increase in passenger flow, railways will run the special trains with special fares for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Surat, Karnataka and Chennai.

    The Central Railway tweeted and informed that Central Railway to run #Holi Special Trains between Mumbai and Karnataka's Thokur. The booking for the train no. 01017/ 01018 on special charges will open from 16.03.22 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

     

     

    As per officials, the Indian Railways has decided to run Holi 'Superfast Trains' from Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus. The official added that the booking began on March 2 for these trains at a Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and the IRCTC website.

     

     

    On Holi, every year Indian Railway announces special Holi trains. Advance booking for all classes and trains are usually made prior to 120 days. The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) begins on the day the train departs.

     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
